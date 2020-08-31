Police respond to multiple shootings in Youngstown Sunday

A 27- year-old man is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was wounded in the back early Sunday evening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 27- year-old man is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was wounded in the back early Sunday evening.

Police were called about 8:25 p.m. to the 2200 block of McGuffey Toad where they found a man who had been shot.

Reports said the man told police he was driving on Stewart Avenue when he heard a gunshot and realized he was shot.

The man called his mother then tried to go to her house but crashed into a tree on McGuffey Road.

He then walked to her home and called police.

According to reports, a bullet hole was found in the trunk and a pill bottle was found in the front seat.

About the same time, officers were also responding to a gunfire call at Elm Street and Benita Avenue on the North Side, reports said.

Officers there found 22 shell casings from two different weapons. No one was injured.

Police also responded about 4:30 p.m. to another North Side home on Fairgreen Avenue for a home that was damaged by gunfire.

Reports said it was from an incident earlier Sunday, but that report was unavailable Monday.

