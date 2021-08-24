Police respond to double shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and paramedics are on the scene of a shooting on the 1200 block of Salt Springs Road in Youngstown.

They got the call just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

An official said it was a double shooting. The shooting took place in a house that is behind a building.

A woman is in a police cruiser sobbing and hysterical, pounding her fists on the side of the door.

This marks 99 people shot so far this year, one more than last year.

This is a developing story.

