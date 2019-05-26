Police respond to all-terrain vehicle accident in Youngstown Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police responded to a call just before 6 Sunday morning for a single all-terrain vehicle crash with entrapment on Youngstown's east side.

A man was found trapped beneath the vehicle that flipped onto its side in the parking lot display of Artcraft Memorials.

This is at the intersection of Himrod Avenue and Oak Street.

The driver was taken away in an ambulance.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The driver's name has not been released.

We are working to get more information. Stick with us for more information on this developing story.