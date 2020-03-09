Police report: Son assaulted by group outside of Southern Park Mall

Police said the victim had scratches, bruises and cuts around his eyes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating after a man reported that his son was assaulted by a group of people Saturday evening outside the Southern Park Mall.

An officer previously told 27 First News that they were called to assist mall security for a possible fight around 7 p.m. When they got there, police said they did not hear reports of an assault.

According to the police report that was filed later Saturday night, the son said he was in the food court with a friend when a group of suspects came up to them, wanting to fight. The victim told police that he knew two of them.

The victim said the fight was only verbal and mall security split the group up. After leaving the mall through the food court entrance, the victim said one of the males came up to him again and punched him.

According to the report, the son said he punched back to defend himself. Both males went to the ground, which the report said led to a group of people getting involved in the fight.

Police said everyone ran from the scene before they got there.

Police said the victim had scratches, bruises and cuts around his eyes. There was also dry blood on his hand, the report said.

The report said officers were also shown a video of the fight, which they said showed the juvenile on the ground being jumped.

Some stores in the mall were closed, but it is unknown if that was related to the reported disturbance.