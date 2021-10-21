Police report seizing meth, guns during Masury drug investigation

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield police reported finding suspected methamphetamine, drug items and two handguns during a search of a Masury home.

Police served a warrant at a home in the 8100 block of Diamond St. on Thursday, with the assistance of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department and Trumbull Action Group (TAG) Drug Task Force.

The investigation began after police received complaints of drug activity there.

Police say the Trumbull County Health Department and Trumbull County Children’s Services were called due to the conditions of the home.

Charges are pending analysis of the suspected drugs.