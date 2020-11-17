Police report: Pot-for-tools deal ends in arrest, ambulance call in Warren

The incident happened Monday at about 8:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Park Avenue

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was arrested and another was treated for injuries after a fight over a bag of tools.

According to a police report, a man who reported $1,000 worth of tools stolen from his house spotted them for sale on an internet site and set up a “buy.”

When the man met the seller, later identified as Levar Brown, the man told Brown the tools were his and were stolen earlier that day. The man tried to take off with the bag of tools but said Brown hit him in the head with one of the ratchets in the bag, according to the police report.

The victim was taken to the hospital and police tracked Brown down to a house on Highland Avenue, where he was arrested on charges of felonious assault and receiving stolen property.

Brown told police that a man bought a marijuana cigarette from him in exchange for the bag of tools and that he was shocked because “it was such a good deal.”

The arresting officer told Brown that if you buy $10 worth of marijuana for $1,000 in tools, you definitely should expect the items to be stolen, the report stated.

The tools were returned to the victim.

