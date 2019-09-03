Police report: Mom mistakenly shoots daughter in Girard

The teen victim wanted to surprise her mother with a visit, according to a police report

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say an 18-year-old woman wanting to surprise her mother with an unannounced visit from college ended up getting shot.

According to a police report, officers were called about 9 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Ohio Ave., where they encountered the victim.

Police say she was walking down the driveway with a towel wrapped around her arm, and she was “covered in blood.”

The teen’s mother told police that she was in her bedroom when she heard a commotion inside the house. She said the noise scared her and that she was not expecting anyone.

The mother said someone came running into her bedroom and that’s when she fired one round from her handgun. She then realized that she had shot her daughter, the report stated.

A witness told police that the teen wanted to surprise her mother with a visit from college.

Police recovered a revolver from the woman’s floor next to a nightstand, the report stated. They say the gun had four live rounds in it and one spent cylinder.

The incident is under investigation.