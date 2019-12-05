LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning

Police report lottery scam in Lawrence County

Local News

Police in Neshannock Township are warning neighbors about a lottery scam that is going around

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Neshannock Township are warning neighbors about a lottery scam that is going around.

Police say several people have received letters in the mail containing a check for $5,800.

The instructions say that the recipient is the winner of a $350,000 jackpot, but they have to cash the $5,800 check, which is supposedly deducted from their winnings, to cover taxes.

The letter then instructs the recipient to call a representative for instructions on where to send the “tax money.” Only then, will their total winnings be released.

Police have confirmed this is a scam.

Anyone who receives one of these letters is asked to call police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com