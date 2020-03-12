Closings and delays
Police report finding drugs, guns during search of Youngstown home

Police were investigating drug activity at 120 Brooklyn Avenue

Joseph Haskins-Dawson, Nicholas Duecaster and Tyrell Simms, arrested during a drug search in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police serving a search warrant at a home on Youngstown’s South Side arrested three people and found two guns.

Police were investigating drug activity at 120 Brooklyn Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Members of the Community Police Unit and vice squad took Joseph Haskins-Dawson, 23, of West Myrtle Avenue; and Nicholas Duecaster, 24, of Valerie Drive; into custody. The two face gun and weapon charges.

Arrested on a possession of cocaine charge was Tyrell Simms, 26, of West Earle Avenue.

Inside the home, police reported finding 13 bags of marijuana, five bags of crack cocaine, a bag of fentanyl, two bags of an unknown white powder, a 9mm handgun and a .45-caliber handgun.

All three men are in the Mahoning County jail and are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

