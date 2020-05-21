Police report finding cocaine during Youngstown traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —Youngstown police Wednesday arrested two men on felony cocaine charges after a car they were in was pulled over on the South Side for an improper turn.

Reports said the car, driven by Wally Moxley, 39, of Lee Avenue, was pulled over about 4:40 p.m. at Hillman Street and Willis Avenue. Officers asked Moxley and a passenger, Elliott Julious, 18, of Glenwood Avenue, to get out.

Moxley told police that he had a small amount of marijuana in a bag, which police found in the center console, reports said. When Moxley was searched, officers found a bag of cocaine in his pockets, reports said.

When police searched the car, they found two bags of cocaine and a digital scale on the passenger’s side near the place where Julious was sitting, reports said.

Both men were booked into the Mahoning County Jail and are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.