NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Investigators reported finding 15 pit bulls, as well as suspected drugs and a gun, during the search of a New Castle home on Tuesday.

Members of the Lawrence County Special Operations Unit (SIU), the New Castle City Police Department, with the assistance of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, executed a search warrant at a house located in the 1900 block of Hamilton St.

Officers reported finding three people inside, along with 15 pit bulls (seven outside and eight inside). Police also reported finding 148 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, two bags of crack cocaine, marijuana, one Smithfield XDS 9mm handgun loaded with three magazines, $543 in a case, digital weighing scales and cell phones.

Police arrested Lionell Edwards, Kierre Chambers and Victor Brown on charges of possession with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwards and Brown were also charged with persons not to possess a firearm.