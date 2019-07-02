Police report 11 stolen cars in Howland neighborhoods since May

In each case, the cars were left unlocked with the keys inside

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland police are reminding drivers to lock their cars after 11 of them have been stolen in the township.

Since May 10, there have been 11 different theft reports. Police said cars have either been stolen in the township or taken from a neighboring community and later found in Howland:

May 7: Hidden Lakes Drive NE, car stolen

May 10: Red Oak Drive NE, car stolen

May 28: Masters Court NE, stolen car from Girard found

June 3: Squirrel Hill Drive NE, car stolen

June 4: Henn Hyde Road NE, car stolen

June 6: Youngstown Road SE, stolen car from Squirrel Hill Drive found

June 11: Raccoon Drive and Pegotty Drive NE, stolen car from Henn Hyde Road found

June 13: Brittainy Oaks Trail NE, car stolen (found later that morning at Carriage Hill and Howland Wilson Road NE)

June 16: Brookwood Drive NE, car stolen (found later that morning on Briarbrook Drive NE)

June 20: Cain Drive NE, car stolen (found within an hour in Champion)

June 30: Stillwagon Road SE, car stolen (found later that evening in Niles)

Detectives said in each theft case, the cars were parked in driveways in neighborhoods and left unlocked overnight with the keys inside.

Although the cars were found, police are reminding people to keep them secured.

“Make sure they lock their vehicles. Don’t leave any valuables in the vehicles, whether it’s in plain sight or not. Just lock your vehicles as best as possible,” Det. Sean Stephens said.

Police are still investigating. If anyone has information about the case, they can either call the station or send police a message on Facebook. Tipsters can remain anonymous.