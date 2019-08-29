Police remove Lakeview High School student after potential threat

School administrators said they started investigating, then handed it over to police

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cortland police removed a Lakeview High student from the school Thursday afternoon after an investigation into a potential threat.

District administrators started the investigation after they got information about the potential threat. They then handed it over to local police.

“This matter was handled quickly with the well-being and safety of our students, staff and community as a whole as our primary concern,” said Superintendent Velina Jo Taylor.

The school district is not commenting any further because police are now handling the investigation.