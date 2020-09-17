Police remove 8 guns from Youngstown home, man accused of domestic violence

The daughter told police her father grabbed her by the throat and threw her against a wall after they argued about their dogs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police took eight guns out of a DeSoto Avenue home early Thursday after arresting a man there for domestic violence.

Police were called about 1:05 a.m. Thursday for a report of a woman and her daughter who locked themselves in their bathroom after an argument with John Davis, 49, who also had a gun.

When officers arrived, they took the women out of the house safely but could hear a car in the garage with the engine running and a door slam. Police went inside and found Davis in the car.

Police managed to talk to Davis, who was in the garage, before taking him into custody, reports said.

According to a report, the daughter told police Davis, her father, grabbed her by the throat and threw her against a wall after they argued about their dogs being outside and getting muddy paws.

Among the guns taken were three 9mm semiautomatic handguns and a rifle, reports said.

Davis was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of domestic violence. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

