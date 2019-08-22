Police release surveillance photos, asking for info on Warren Goodwill robber

A cashier said the robber handed over a note that read, 'I have a gun and I need to feed my daughter'

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police released surveillance photos of an attempted robbery at a Goodwill in Warren, hoping that someone will recognize the robber.

On August 16, a man entered Goodwill on Elm Road NE and handed a cashier a note that read, “I have a gun and I need to feed my daughter.”

The cashier told the robber that she would get her manager. She walked away from the register at which time the man walked out of the store, according to a police report.

This happened around 11:30 a.m.

The robber was described in a police report as a light-skinned black man about 6’0″ tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was clean-shaven with close-cut hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie, gray athletic shorts and black sneakers at the time.

Those with information on the robber’s identity are asked to contact Detective Greaver at 330-841-2723.

Courtesy: Warren Police Department — Facebook