Police release report in Youngstown kidnapping case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman who was found beaten and raped Sept. 20 in the Sharon Line area of the east side told police she was kidnapped at her south side home and dumped there.

The police report was released Thursday, a day after one of two defendants in the case was arraigned in municipal court.

Police have charged Janarvis Roberts, 26, with kidnapping and three counts of felonious assault. He is in the Mahoning County Jail on $1 million bond after he was arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Arraigned Wednesday on a count of kidnapping and three counts of complicity to commit felonious assault was Ferren McClendon, 41. His bond was set at $750,000. McClendon turned himself into police Monday.

Police have released little information in the case after they served search warrants last week at homes in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue, where Roberts was taken into custody and charged after questioning, and in the 100 block of East Judson Avenue.

The report for the initial incident says police were called about 5:05 p.m. to a home in the 2000 block of Warwick Avenue in the mostly rural Sharon Line area of the east side for a report of a woman on a porch.

Reports said the woman had been “severely beaten and raped” and that she told police she was kidnapped at a home on Judson Avenue, taken to the Sharon Line, raped, beaten and left there. She managed to make her way to the home on Warwick Avenue and asked someone there to call for help.

The remainder of the report is largely blacked out except for the names of McClendon and Roberts as persons of interest.

Investigators have said it is possible more people can be charged.

At the home on Cambridge when the warrant was served, investigators carried out more than a dozen bags filled with evidence and also seized two pieces of paneling and a piece of rolled-up carpet that were left on the curb for the trash to pick up.