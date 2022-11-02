COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have released photos of several persons of interest, wanted for questioning in a Columbus shooting that killed a Girard man.

Police released 12 photos in connection with the homicide of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky outside of a Sheetz gas station. Police have said Sobnosky was in a car near the Sheetz on N. Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Sunday when he was caught in gunfire between two other groups of people.

“Unfortunately, some individuals who made some reckless and serious bad decisions were shooting guns, and Kevin was struck,” said Mark Denner, commander of the Major Crimes Bureau at the Columbus Police Department.

The gunfire hit a car full of four people from the Mahoning Valley, including Sobnosky. Police said Sobnosky had been visiting the area and had stopped at Sheetz when the shooting broke out.

No arrests have been made in the case yet.

Wednesday, officers released photos of several individuals who they say were at the scene of the shooting. They said they are either involved in the shooting or may have been witnesses to what happened.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the people in the photos is asked to contact Detective Polgar at 614-774-7810 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Police held a press conference Wednesday with updates on the investigation. You can watch that above.

Kevin John Sobnosky, Girard, Ohio