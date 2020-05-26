Police release name of suspect who they say pulled gun in Boardman’s Mocha House

Police were called to the Mocha House on reports of a man with a gun threatening to shoot someone

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police released the name of the suspect charged in this weekend’s incident at the Mocha House in which police said a gun was pulled.

According to reports, Jerell Hubbard, 21, was arguing with a man after accusations that he cut him off in the parking lot. While arguing inside, the man and other witnesses claimed Hubbard lifted his shirt to reveal the handle of a firearm.

Hubbard denied threatening the man and denied that he had a firearm on him at any time, reports say. He said the man was shouting at him and used a racial slur.

When police observed the Jeep that Hubbard was driving, they say they saw a shell casing near the dash of the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle’s owner allowed them to search the Jeep, and officers reported finding a plastic bag containing marijuana, the spent 9mm Luger shell casing and a handgun, which had an unloaded magazine in it.

There were no rounds in the chamber of the handgun.

Hubbard was arrested on charges of aggravated menacing, inducing panic and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.