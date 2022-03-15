YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police recovered over 20 casings from a semiautomatic rifle Monday after a car was shot up on Jean Street.

Police were able to find the four people who say they were shot at — an 18-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old — and reports said they told police they were just standing outside of the car about 6:15 p.m. when someone in a passing car fired several shots at them and they ran away.

The boys said so many shots were fired at the car that it somehow drifted into the street. When police found the car, it was in the middle of the street and all four doors were open.

Officers recovered 22 shell casings that are commonly used in AR-15 semiautomatic rifles.

Earlier, an 11-year-old girl was wounded in the arm after someone shot up at home she was in on South Evanston Avenue on the West Side. Witnesses told police the girl was driven to the hospital by a man before police or paramedics arrived.

Investigators do not believe the two shootings are related.