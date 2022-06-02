YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators have received some tips in the Tuesday murder of a 16-year-old boy on the South Side.

The tips came after a plea for help Wednesday by detectives investigating the shooting death of Isaiah Walker, 16.

Walker, a Rayen Early College sophomore, was shot about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday somewhere in the area of Homestead Park and ran to his home in the 700 block of Wilbur Avenue, where he died.

His death is the eighth homicide of the year in Youngstown.

Police answered several calls to the 911 Center for gunfire around the time Walker was shot, but they never had an exact location, and the area is not equipped with the Shotspotter gunshot sensor system.

Police searched the park twice Wednesday, on the Homestead and East Dewey avenue sides as well as the side on Compton Lane, but found no shell casings or any other evidence of a shooting, which is why they asked for any tips or video surveillance footage from neighbors. Investigators also went door to door talking to neighbors Wednesday.

Police had learned that Walker was on his way to the park to play basketball, but they are not sure if he ever made it there.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said Thursday that his office has received several tips that detectives are tracking down but they still need more information.

Simon said he does appreciate the help police have received from the public so far.

Anyone with information can call the Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911 or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.

So far in 2022, six people 18 or younger in the city have been shot. Walker is the sole fatality among those six.

Last year, Youngstown had 31 homicides. At this time last year, the city had 12 homicides.