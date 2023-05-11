FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man facing charges related to the alleged sexual assaults of two teenagers is now facing new charges, accused of trying to intimidate witnesses in the case.

On Tuesday, new charges were filed against Shane Slicker, 23.

Slicker, along with his parents Stephanie White and Michael Slicker and brother Morgan Slicker, are facing charges of criminal solicitation and conspiracy — retaliation and intimidation against a witness or victim.

Shane was jailed following his arraignment on March 24 on charges of rape and sexual assault following accusations that he assaulted two teenage girls.

While Shane was incarcerated at the Mercer County Jail, investigators say his phone calls and visitations were monitored. During this period, police say Shane placed numerous calls to a family member of the victims. He also asked his parents to speak to the victims’ family member on his behalf, according to a police report.

A Pennsylvania State Police report says Shane was trying to influence the victims’ testimony. When the family member refused to cooperate, the report states that Shane, his parents and his brother discussed a plan to disable the family member’s vehicle to prevent the victims from attending a scheduled court hearing.

Police said the four also discussed plans to retaliate against the family by making reports to Child and Youth Services and getting the family member fired from their job and evicted from their home.

Arrests warrants were served on Wednesday after the charges were filed against the family.

Shane and his family were all arraigned and are set to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on the intimidation charges at 10:30 a.m. on May 25.

Shane’s rape case is still ongoing, with his next hearing set for 2:30 p.m. on May 17 before Magisterial District Judge Brian Arthur.