CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police surrounded a house in Campbell Thursday morning.

Multiple officers were seen at the 500 block of 12th Street around 8 a.m.

Police say they were there with a warrant in relation to a drug search.

Investigators at the scene said a “low-level dealer” was taken into custody. A small amount of drugs and money were taken into evidence.

Police said neighborhood complaints led to the investigation.

Brian Oehlback and Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.