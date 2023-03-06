PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A home in Perry Township is being raided by law enforcement.

It’s happening at the corner of State Route 14 and Allen Road.

According to Perry Township police on the scene, the drug task force is also there along with Salem police.

Officers can be seen going in and out of the house as well as the garage. There is a table set up in the driveway with items on it.

At least four people were taken away in handcuffs by deputies with the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear what police have found at this time.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below. Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We have a crew at the scene and will update the story with the newest information as it becomes available.