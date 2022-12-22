YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy police activity in Youngstown has blocked off a portion of Market Street.

Youngstown’s police chief said there was a crash following a police pursuit in the area. He had no further information at this time.

A Youngstown police cruiser and car are damaged.

There are about eight police cruisers with their lights on near the bridge by E. Woodland Avenue. An ambulance is also on the scene.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below. Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WKBN is at the scene to get more information. Check back here for more information on this developing story.