Police pursue stolen car through Hubbard, arrest 2

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase in Trumbull County lands two people in police custody early this morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., police in Brookfield Township received a call about a stolen car out of Pennsylvania driving in the area.

They found the car near the intersection of Addison Road Southeast and Route 82.

They say the driver then led them on a chase into Hubbard.

The chase ended near Elmwood Drive and Moore Street.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody.

Their identities have not been released.

No other details have been released on the incident.