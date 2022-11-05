YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Therewas a police presence blocking traffic at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Saturday evening.

According to our reporter at the scene, Ohio State Highway Patrol had guns drawn before placing someone in cuffs.

Police say they’re trying to determine if the car is stolen. The incident started as a traffic stop.

They also said not sure if charges are going to be filed, but one person was detained

Police were searching the car.