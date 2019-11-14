Police: Pregnant woman drove from Michigan to Youngstown, hit ex-boyfriend with car

A man told police that Brown had run him over with her car and then slashed the tires of another woman’s car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pregnant woman who told police she drove from Flint, Mich. to Youngstown’s west side to confront an ex-boyfriend is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault and criminal damaging.

Gatavia Brown, 23, was released to the jail early Thursday from the maternity ward at St. Elizabeth Health Center. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Police were called about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 400 block of Imperial Street for a report of a fight. When they got there, a man told them that Brown had run him over with her car and then slashed the tires of another woman’s car, according to a police report.

Brown told police that she drove from Michigan to talk to the man about their relationship ending. She admitted slashing the tires, but she denied running him over, the report stated.

The man was not seriously hurt. Reports said he slid over the hood of the car when he was hit.

Brown was taken to the hospital after she told police she was experiencing pain. Reports said she is 31 weeks pregnant, and doctors said her pregnancy is a high-risk one.