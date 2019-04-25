Repairman found dead outside Boardman apartment Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A repairman was found dead at a Boardman apartment on Wednesday evening.

Investigators said the man was doing repair work at the time. He did not live at the four-plex along South Avenue, between Simon Road and Midlothian Boulevard.

Police said the people he works for found him.

There is no cause of death yet.

Police are not saying who he is until they tell his family.

A woman told us she was driving by around 8 p.m. and saw something strange, so she went back. She also found the man's body and called police.

Although police initially called this a "possible homicide," they're now saying it's a "death investigation" after they found nothing suspicious.

Police cleared the scene around 10:30 p.m.