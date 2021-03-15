Police: ‘Person of interest’ in custody related to elderly woman’s death in Warren shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police say a “person of interest” in the murder of an elderly woman last month is in custody on charges from an unrelated case.

Ruth Lewis was killed by a stray bullet as she sat in the living room of a Starlite Street NW home.

Now, detectives say they have reason to believe the person in custody was directly involved in Lewis’ death.

Investigators aren’t releasing the person’s name just yet, or very many details as they wait for lab results to come back.

They continue to work with the prosecutor’s office on the case.

