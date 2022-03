YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A two car crash in Youngstown sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on the South Side of Youngstown at the corner of East Indianola and Market Street.

Police said that two people ran away, leaving their vehicle there. Police said that the driver in the other car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.