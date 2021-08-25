Police: One person arrested after crashing into Youngstown business, fleeing scene

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was arrested after a car crashed into a business late Tuesday night.

It happened at Cyclone Auto Seat Covers on Indianola Avenue in Youngstown, where there is damage to the front end of the building.

Police were called to the business just before 11 p.m., but said the driver had fled from the scene.

They were able to follow a “path of bricks” that led them to the damaged car, which was at a house where the driver was found, according to police.

The driver was arrested.