Police: One arrested after report of overnight shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police were called to the city’s West Side overnight on reports of a shooting.

The call came in around 3:50 a.m. for the incident at the I-680 northbound and Belle Vista exit.

When they arrived, officers observed V’Aira Vaughn-Lewis, 26, giving first aid to an unnamed male passenger, 38.

Officers took the male passenger to St. Elizabeth’s, where he is in critical condition.

Lewis was also taken to the hospital for injuries and is currently in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault.

The incident is still under investigation.