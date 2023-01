YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are on scene of a shooting in Youngstown Sunday morning.

It’s happening on the 1600 block of Everett Avenue in Brownley Woods.

One person is in the hospital and police are unsure of how serious the victim’s condition is.

Youngstown police are still investigating on the scene and at the hospital with the victim.

