BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 680.

Crews were called just after 2 p.m. Monday to the area just south of the Route 224 entrance ramp.

One vehicle can be seen in a ditch just off the side of the freeway.

Troopers are on scene as well as several firefighters. An ambulance is also parked in a nearby business parking lot on the other side of an adjoining field.

It’s uncertain what caused the accident and if anyone is injured.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story once more information is provided.