YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a man was severely injured early Monday morning after he was mauled by several dogs on the North Side.

The man was mauled about 5:30 a.m. in a vacant lot in the 200 block of Logan Avenue.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center but his condition is unknown.

Five police cruisers are at a house across the street from the vacant lot where the man was mauled. The yard at the house is fenced in and at least two large dogs can be seen behind the fence.

Police on the scene said they believe the dogs at the home are responsible for the attack. They chewed a hole in the fence to get out, a police spokesman said.

Officers are currently waiting for the Mahoning County Dog Warden to arrive.