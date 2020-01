Police say there was a miscommunication after an alert was issued Saturday about his disappearance from the hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in the Sebring standoff Friday is still in police custody.

Police say there was a miscommunication after an alert was issued Saturday about Derek Rinehart’s disappearance from Saint Elizabeth’s Health Center.

That alert has been canceled.

Rinehart had been taken to the hospital for evaluation Friday after a six-hour standoff, which happened at an E. Florida Avenue home in Sebring.