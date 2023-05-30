CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Police said a 25-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday after an altercation with police that caused officers to have minor injuries.

Milton Buckner was charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to a police report.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Wilson Avenue to respond to a fight between a man and woman. Reports said an onlooker told police that Buckner pushed the woman.

After an officer asked Buckner to stop yelling profanities, reports said Buckner open-hand slapped the officer’s hand away.

Police then struggled to arrest Buckner as he became dead weight, the report stated. He eventually apologized to the officers.

Police said two officers had minor injuries from the arrest of Buckner.

Reports said that Buckner will appear in Campbell Municipal Court Tuesday morning.