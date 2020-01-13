Police looking for suspect after officer-involved shootout in Warren

The off-duty officer was taken to the hospital but has since been released

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren police officer was involved in a shootout on the city’s southeast side and taken to the hospital. Police said they are looking for a suspect.

The suspect vehicle is a black SUV that may have bullet holes in it. Police said it took off after the shootout.

There is a heavy police presence on Mauro Court in Niles at an apartment building.

The shooting happened in the area of Pine Avenue and Burton Street around 5:30 p.m. Warren police have the area blocked off.

Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel said an off-duty officer stopped because he came across a disabled vehicle.

When he got out of his car, shots were fired. The officer was shot at but as far as Merkel knows, he wasn’t hit.

The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest. He took it off after the shooting and didn’t appear to be hurt.

He was taken to the hospital but has since been released and is going to be OK.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in.