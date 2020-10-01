Police: Officer dragged down the road during traffic stop in Jackson Township

It happened on Route 45 between Kirk and Blott roads

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An officer was dragged down the road during a traffic stop in Jackson Township on Wednesday, according to police.

It happened on Route 45 between Kirk and Blott roads.

When the officer approached the vehicle, police said he was grabbed by the driver but able to let go after a short distance.

The officer was hurt, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver. They have not yet released a vehicle description.

There is also no word yet on what the traffic stop was for.

More stories from WKBN.com: