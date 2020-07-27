Police: Niles woman found dancing in yard during Warren burglary investigation

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles woman is facing several charges after police were called to investigate a report of an attempted burglary on Atlantic Street NE.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to a home in the 3200 block of Atlantic Street NE, where a woman was reportedly dancing in the yard after trying to enter a home.

According to a police report, an officer spotted a woman near the home, and the woman took off running when the officer attempted to question her. The officer reported being involved in a brief struggle with the suspect, identified in the report as 29-year-old Gretchen Heltzel, before placing her under arrest.

The victims told police that Heltzel was at the house earlier, knocking on the door. Heltzel left before one of the residents opened the door, but the residents reported that Heltzel then returned just after 10 p.m. and was trying to open doors and windows of the home.

The couple then called 911, and dispatchers informed police that the suspect was dancing in the yard just before they arrived.

Police said Heltzel had warrants out for her arrest and was found with suspected methamphetamine and a syringe.

She faces burglary, resisting arrest and drug-related charges.