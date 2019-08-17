Police: New Middletown man threatened shooting at local Jewish Community Center

Police say they seized these items from the home of a New Middletown man, who they said made threats toward a local Jewish Community Center.

Police said in an online post, Reardon referred to himself as a white nationalist

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man in New Middletown Saturday that they said threatened to shoot up a local Jewish Community Center.

James Reardon, Jr., 20, is charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing. He’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said Reardon posted a video online of him shooting a gun. In the post, he referred to himself as a white nationalist and made threats toward the Jewish center, D’Egidio said.

Police, along with the FBI, searched Reardon’s house where they said several “assault rifles” were seized.

WKBN is working to get more information on this developing story. Check back here for updates.