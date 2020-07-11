Police: New Middletown man arrested after running through park saying he’d kill girlfriend

Dustin Leipply is charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and assault

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A New Middletown man faces several charges after police say he assaulted his former girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

Dustin Leipply, 35, is charged with assault, aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business for an incident that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to a police report, the victim told officers Leipply choked and shoved her at an apartment on Woodland Avenue after she told him she wanted to end the relationship.

Leipply was told to leave after the victim told police she had a letter from the landlord saying he was not allowed on the property, according to the report.

While the victim and a witness were at the police station, Leipply reportedly ran through Welker Park, threatening to kill her and the witness.

Police said they chased after him and placed him in handcuffs.

Leipply was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation after threatening suicide, the report said.