Police name suspect in Route 11 chase through Columbiana and Mahoning counties

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers arrested a Cleveland man Sunday who led them on a chase on State Route 11 from Columbiana County into Mahoning County.

At about 7 p.m. Sunday, St. Clair Township police attempted to pull over 26-year-old Corte’z Buggs for reckless driving on Route 11, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Buggs took off in his 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, leading them a chase along Route 11 where troopers used stop sticks to get him to stop near the Western Reserve overpass in Canfield Township.

Troopers say Buggs took off on foot and a manhunt ensued.

After about 45 minutes, Buggs was caught in the backyard of a house on Summit Road, just south of U.S. Route 224.

Troopers say Buggs has two active warrants for driving without a license. He is being held in the Columbiana County Jail on felony charges of failing to comply with a police order and driving without a license.