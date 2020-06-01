Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News This Morning

Police name suspect in Route 11 chase through Columbiana and Mahoning counties

Local News

The suspect was caught in the backyard of a house off of Summit Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers arrested a Cleveland man Sunday who led them on a chase on State Route 11 from Columbiana County into Mahoning County.

At about 7 p.m. Sunday, St. Clair Township police attempted to pull over 26-year-old Corte’z Buggs for reckless driving on Route 11, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Buggs took off in his 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, leading them a chase along Route 11 where troopers used stop sticks to get him to stop near the Western Reserve overpass in Canfield Township.

Troopers say Buggs took off on foot and a manhunt ensued.

After about 45 minutes, Buggs was caught in the backyard of a house on Summit Road, just south of U.S. Route 224.

Troopers say Buggs has two active warrants for driving without a license. He is being held in the Columbiana County Jail on felony charges of failing to comply with a police order and driving without a license.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award