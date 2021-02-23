Police: Murder in New Wilmington does not appear to be a hate crime

Police have released few details of their investigation thus far but say that the victim and attacker knew each other

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police say there’s no evidence that the murder of a transgender woman in New Wilmington was a hate crime.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Chyna Cardena, known by friends and family members as Chyna Carrillo. She was originally from Springdale, Arkansas and had recently moved to Pennsylvania.

The suspect, identified as Juan Carter Hernandez, 33, of Campbell, was shot and killed by police.

They said the suspect was attacking Carrillo with a blunt object and that they ordered him to stop. He didn’t, so an officer shot him, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators have not released a motive for the attack yet.

Pennsylvania State Police say their investigation continues and that they’ve had the support of the Heritage Affairs Section, which assists the department with hate-crime investigations.

Hernandez has killed a woman before, investigators confirmed.

Hernandez was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison for the killing of Kandace Hernandez in North Carolina in 2011.