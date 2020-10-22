Police: Mom protecting kids gets shot in Austintown

The incident happened Thursday evening at a duplex in the 500 block of Four Mile Run Road

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother protecting her children from gunfire was hit in the leg.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 500 block of Four Mile Run Road in Austintown.

According to police, the woman, three children and two men were inside the home when there was gunfire.

The woman took the kids and tried to hide but was shot in the leg, police said. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The two men took off.

It is not known who fired the shots.

