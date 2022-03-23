WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Warren Police arrested a mother after police said that she was accused of leaving her kids alone for over an hour.

Police were called to the 400 block of Martin Street in Warren around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Reports said that a caller told police that she had a recorded video on her phone of a baby crying that could be heard through the walls from the apartment next door. Over an hour later, the video showed the mother pulling into the parking lot of the apartment complex, the report stated.

Police said they went to the apartment next door and Talaya Oliver, 22, answered the door. When officers questioned her, reports said that Oliver said that she had kids inside and that a 15- year-old was watching them when she left.

Officers were advised by the caller that Oliver did not have a 15-year-old child and when they checked Oliver’s apartment, no other children were found other than three small children, the oldest being 5 years old.

Oliver was charged with child endangering. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and was ordered not to have contact with the children unless it is approved by Trumbull County Children Services.

She is scheduled to be back in court in May.