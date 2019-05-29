Police: Mom left toddler at scene of Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a woman crashed her car into a pole in Youngstown and ran away, leaving her 3-year-old child in the car.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Canton St.

Police said they found a Kia Optima with a Tennessee registration at the scene of the crash but no one inside.

While officers were on the scene, they were approached by a man who said he knew the driver. He said the driver, 24-year-old Natasha Shelton, had just left his house, according to a police report.

The man told police that when he heard the crash, he came outside but Shelton was not in the vehicle. He said he did find her 3-year-old son in the back seat, so he took the child back to his house.

Police said Shelton then returned to the scene of the crash but denied that she had been driving. Police said after questioning, Shelton admitted that she left because she was scared.

Police arrested Shelton and charged her with endangering children, failure to control and leaving the scene of a crash.

Shelton pleaded not guilty to the charges, and she is scheduled to appear in court again at 11 a.m. on July 1.