Police: Mom, daughter cited for blocking traffic, recording traffic stop in Howland

Both women were charged with disorderly conduct

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother and daughter were cited Thursday after police say they blocked traffic and created a hazard to record a traffic stop on a cell phone.

According to a police report, Howland officers called for backup from the Warren Police Department to handle bystanders they say were impeding a traffic stop.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on E. Market Street, near Golf Drive NE.

When Warren officers arrived, two cars were parked in the road.

When officers approached the first vehicle, the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Markisha Parker, told officers, “You know why I’m stopped,” according to a Warren police report.

Parker said she was stopped in the road because of the traffic stop.

Police say the driver of the other car, later identified as 38-year-old Cassandra Peters, was outside of her vehicle recording officers as they conducted the stop.

The Warren officer told Peters that she could record officers but needed to go to the side of the road and move the car up the street.

Police say Peters told them that she had her flashers on and that she was not going to stop filming.

Peters was telling her daughter, 19-year-old Kylie Peters, to move the car when police were advised by Howland officers that Cassandra had been the one blocking traffic and causing the problem, the report stated.

Cassandra was handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser while she yelled for Kylie to retrieve her cell phone, the report stated.

Officers told Kylie to stay back several times but said she ignored their requests and was also handcuffed, according to the report.

All three women were issued summonses for disorderly conduct charges.