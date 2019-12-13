Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning

Police: Missing Youngstown teen could be in Parma area

Local News

Chloe Bowersock was reported missing in July

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chloe Bowersock was reported missing out of Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children say a girl missing from Youngstown could be in the Parma area.

Chloe Bowersock, 17, has been missing from Youngstown since July 2019.

Bowersock is white and Pacific Islander, 5’3″ tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her ears and nose are pierced.

Anyone with information on where she is can call Youngstown police at (330) 742-8900, 911, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com