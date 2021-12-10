BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men from Flint, Mich., and a juvenile are being held on charges that they tried to scam cashiers at the Doral Drive Walmart Thursday and then resisted arrest.

Jaheim Person-Ferguson and Terrance Rimmer, both 18, are being held in the Mahoning County Jail while the 17-year-old was taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.

Person-Ferguson and Rimmer are both expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

The three were taken into custody about 5:30 p.m. Thursday after township police were called to the Walmart for reports of three males who were running a scam on cashiers.

Reports said loss prevention officers at Walmart told police the three have been suspects in several similar thefts throughout the state. Another Boardman business shared their picture and told the store to be on the lookout for them, according to the report.

The three were using fake gift cards and debit cards to purchase items without actually paying for them, reports said.

When police arrived, they waited for the three to finish their purchases at a register before approaching them.

Reports said when Person-Ferguson saw the officers, he dropped the bags he was carrying and tried to run but was tackled right away. Rimmer also tried to run, but he was tackled as well, reports said.

The juvenile ran into a bathroom and hid in a toilet stall, reports said. One of the officers went into the stall next to his and told him to come out and he did, reports said.

All three face felony theft charges as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Reports said Person-Ferguson presented a cashier with a plain white card that looked like a credit card and said the card was a “cash card,” and the cashier had to select cash on her register as her form of payment for the card to be accepted. He even showed the cashier what he claimed were instructions that were on his phone.

By selecting cash on the register, the register would then believe that cash had been accepted as payment, although the card would not be accepted, reports said. The men would then return the items to another Walmart and use the receipts in the scam purchase. Since those receipts said they paid in cash, they would get cash when returning the items, reports said.